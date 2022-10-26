Let Ken Ofori-Atta, Akufo-Addo go and Ghana will work again — Martin Kpebu

Lawyer Martin Kpebu

Private Legal practitioner, Lawyer Martin Kpebu has applauded the members of the Majority Caucus in Parliament for adding to the pressure on President Akufo-Addo to sack Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Speaking to 3FM in an interview, he said the move by the Majority Members of Parliament is an indication that they listen and care about the Ghanaian people.

“I was pleasantly surprised, that also means that they are listening. You see how on Saturday we spoke truth to power on Key Points and it resounded with Ghanaians, of course, other people had made this call over and over, it means the Parliamentarians are listening, God bless them. That is the honour we were referring to on the Key Points,” Lawyer Martin Kpebu shared.

According to him, Ghana will work again if Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is finally sacked.

Lawyer Martin Kpebu also wants President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to be the next to go.

“It means Ghana will work again, Ofori-Atta just has to go quickly and Adu Boahen, don’t waste time. When they are gone the next thing is the President, the President just has to go. Nana Addo is bereft of ideas, he has to go and Ghana will work again. The international community will be willing to do something to help us when there is fresh ideas,” Lawyer Martin Kpebu added.

Today, information gathered from sources indicate that President Akufo-Addo has asked the Majority Caucus to allow Ken Ofori-Atta to finish the talks with the IMF before his fate is decided.