Akufo-Addo determined to put his narrow family interest above national interest; time to vote and shock that family - Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablwak has rallied his colleagues in the House to vote for the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has shown that he is determined to put his family's interest above the collective national interest of the country.

Following the filing of a motion of censure in Parliament to have Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta removed, Samuel Okudzeto Ablwaka insists that it is time to shock the Akufo-Addo's family and friends' government.

“With Prez Akufo-Addo determined to put his narrow family interest above the national interest by his nepotistic protection of Ofori-Atta & with Ken’s shameless refusal to resign—our motion is Ghana’s only hope.

"It’s great Speaker has received it. Time to vote & shock that family,” the North Tongu MP shared on social media on Twitter.

On Tuesday, October 25, members of the Majority Caucus in Parliament addressed a press conference and called on President Akufo-Addo to remove the Finance Minister.

According to the MPs who are 80 in number, if President Akufo-Addo maintains Ken Ofori-Atta in office, they will boycott government businesses in Parliament including the 2023 budget hearing.