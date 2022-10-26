ModernGhana logo
Akufo-Addo determined to put his narrow family interest above national interest; time to vote and shock that family - Ablakwa

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablwak has rallied his colleagues in the House to vote for the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has shown that he is determined to put his family's interest above the collective national interest of the country.

Following the filing of a motion of censure in Parliament to have Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta removed, Samuel Okudzeto Ablwaka insists that it is time to shock the Akufo-Addo's family and friends' government.

“With Prez Akufo-Addo determined to put his narrow family interest above the national interest by his nepotistic protection of Ofori-Atta & with Ken’s shameless refusal to resign—our motion is Ghana’s only hope.

"It’s great Speaker has received it. Time to vote & shock that family,” the North Tongu MP shared on social media on Twitter.

On Tuesday, October 25, members of the Majority Caucus in Parliament addressed a press conference and called on President Akufo-Addo to remove the Finance Minister.

According to the MPs who are 80 in number, if President Akufo-Addo maintains Ken Ofori-Atta in office, they will boycott government businesses in Parliament including the 2023 budget hearing.

