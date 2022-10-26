Tuesday 25th October was rather a 'good' day for Ghana's democracy - Prof. Gyampo

Despite many reactions that Tuesday's pronouncement by some majority lawmakers for the removal of the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta was a 'bad' day for Ghana politics, Professor of Political Science at the University of Ghana, Ransford Gyampo sees it otherwise.

To the outspoken lecturer, indeed Tuesday, 25th October, 2022 was rather a 'good' day for Ghana's democratic dispensation since the Fourth Republic.

About 87 Majority Members of Parliament of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) declared their dissatisfaction with the performance of Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta over the current economic crises, taking into consideration the performance of the cedi.

The MPs vowed not to partake in the 2023 budget presentation and hearing including other Government businesses that may come to the House for consideration.

Speaking on TV3 New Day political show on Wednesday, Prof. Ransford Gyampo indicated that the decision and pronouncement by the majority MPs show Ghana's democracy is changing from the usual 'party' support agenda to a more accountable one.

"I think the action of these majority MPs has gone a long way to change the perceived mindset of the majority supporting any government business and appointments without thinking of the public interest. To me, it was rather a good day and a great achievement as far as Ghana's democracy is concerned," Prof. Ransford Gyampo told Rowland Walker of TV3.