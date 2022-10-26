Akufo-Addo to decide fate of Ofori-Atta at the end of IMF negotiations

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has held a meeting with members of the Majority Caucus calling for the dismissal of the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Addressing a press conference in Parliament on Tuesday, October 25, lawmaker for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah Kubi stressed that Majority MPs are unhappy with the current state of the economy where the citizenry are subjected to unprecedented hardships.

“We are unhappy with the developments in the country, we consulted our constituents who also expressed same sentients.

“We want the President to remove Ken Ofori and Chares Adu Boahen,” he told the press.

Hon. Andy Appiah Kubi continued, “We are by this medium communicating our strong desire that the President changes the Minister of Finance and the Minister of State in the Finance Ministry without further delay.

“We want to serve notice, and notice is hereby served that until such persons as aforementioned are made to resign or removed from office, we members of the Majority Caucus here in Parliament will not participate in any business of Government by or, for the president by any other Minster.

“We hope that those of us in the back bench and members of the Majority caucus will abide by this prayer.

“We are saying that if our request is not responded to positively, we will not be present for the budget hearing neither will we participate in the debate.”

After the announcement by the Majority MPs, the President quickly called for a meeting at the Jubilee House to engage the Caucus Members.

At the end of the meeting on Tuesday evening, the President asked the MPs to exercise patience for the Minister of Finance to complete the negotiations between the government and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to information gathered from sources, the government will next month wrap up a deal with the IMF for a $3 billion support Programme that will make the Ghanaian economy stronger and put it on the path of recovery and growth.