VRA announces possible controlled spillage of Akosombo and Kpong dams

Volta River Authority (VRA) has served notice of a possible spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams in the coming days.

In a statement released by the company, there is a consistent high rise in the dams, which would require a spillage in order to maintain their integrity.

“We have observed a consistent high rise in the Akosombo reservoir elevation over the past few weeks. If the current situation persists, it may result in the possible controlled spilling from the Akosombo and Kpong dams from November 1, 2022, to maintain the integrity of the Dam”, portions of the release read.

Management however indicates that it would continue to monitor the situation and would publicize the next line of action.

“The reservoir elevation on October 25, 2022, is 273.70 feet and is expected to reach the maximum operational level of 276 feet in the next 11 days if the rate of inflow continues”, the statement further added.

