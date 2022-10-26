NGO builds capacity of young people on Estate and Gift planning

Center for Financial Literacy Education (CFLE) in Africa, non-governmental organization working to enhance the knowledge of young people on Estate and Gift planning has built the capacity of young people to understand the importance of estate planning.

Estate and Gift planning is an essential element of the overall financial planning process in one's life. It's not for only rich people but for all. Without a plan in place, settling down after one's death could have a long-lasting and costly impact on loved ones, even if you don't have a pricey home, huge wealth or valuable art to pass on.

Estate and Gift planning allow one to access the ability to name children's guardian in the event of premature death. it also reduces taxes on what you leave behind as a common estate planning goal, more also it minimizes the chances of family strife or disputes and ugly legal battles.

Mr Peter Kwadow Asare Nyarko Executive Director, CFLE in an opening ceremony on Wednesday for a day capacity building training for students of the Catholic University at Fiapre, Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital noted that the program seeks to improve financial awareness and literacy in Ghana.

He added that the organization was committed to enhancing the quality of life of every Ghanaian household, cause social and economic impact and raise a stress-free and healthy individuals in the communities through personal finance management of which estate and gift planning should be considered.

He encourages every single Ghanaian to make estate and gift planning a priority.

He added that the organization was committed to significantly improving financial awareness and financial literacy across all ages, incomes and demographic groups.

He urges everyone at least twice a year to get and keep their finances in order with a current financial, retirement, estate and gifts plans.

Mr Theophilus Mawuli Kofi Appoh Principal State Attorney at Attorney General's Department, Sunyani speaking on estate planning urged the participants to consider creating a "Will" in order to avoid unnecessary disputes after death.

Mr Appoh noted that a well-structured Will must be signed by the maker and also signed by a witness before a competent court of law.

This he added would however make it a legal document as stated in section (2) of the WILL's Act (360) 1971.

He reminded caretakers of family properties not to add them to their personal properties when willing them as that would be suicidal and can be protested in court by family members or other parties who may be interested.