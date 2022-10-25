[Video] Ghana’s economy will get better if they learn from Indonesia — Indonesia Consul Paskal Rois

Indonesia's Honorary Consul to Ghana, His Excellency Paskal Rois has said Ghana and largely Africa will grow if they learn from the story of Indonesia.

Speaking in a one-on-one interview with this reporter at a time Ghanaians are lamenting the hardship in the country, he said Indonesia used to export raw materials.

He noted that the country decided not to export raw materials anymore.

According to him, Indonesians are rather majoring in the processing field where they manufacture almost everything themselves and ship the finished products after adding value.

“When you export raw materials to Europe and other advance countries you don’t add value and they buy at any price they want but when you export finish products, there’s high value attached,” he said.

He explained further that for instance, Indonesia used to supply lithium to advanced countries for the production of batteries which made them the major suppliers but later decided to manufacture their own batteries.

“ As we speak they manufacture everything they use and they are doing very well so if Ghana can learn from their story that will be very good,” he added.

Consul Paskal Rois believes it is time for Africa to use Indonesia's example to bring back hope to the continent endowed with rich minerals.

He stressed that Africa has given enough opportunities to the Europeans and the Americans but yet the impacts have not been felt, indicating that was time Ghana and other African countries deepen their relationship with Indonesia.