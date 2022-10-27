U/E/R: BONABOTO Zone not united for development – Aneribazanga

27.10.2022 LISTEN

“We the BONABOTO zone are not united in terms of development,” according to an angry resident from the BONABOTO zone Ibrahim Aneribazanga who is an NDC Communication Officer for the Bolgatanga East Constituency.

The BONABOTO zone is made up of Bolga, Nangodi, Bongo and Tongo, all in the Upper East Region.

He cited the Upper East Regional airport brouhaha as one good example of disunity among people from the BONABOTA zone.

Pointing out the underdevelopment in the region, the NDC Communications Officer shared his opinion in an interview with this reporter on Monday, October 24, 2022 that “If this particular airport was supposed to be situated in the Western part of the Upper East, by this time it would have gotten the necessary attention."

He noted the parochial interest of the chiefs and people have delayed the project.

"All leaders would have come in, they would have thrown away their parochial and self-interest and gathered to make sure the project is situated in their area. If it was situated in the Eastern part of the region, the Bawku side, they would have thrown away all their differences, their political differences, their interests and make sure that the airport is situated,” he stressed.

Mr. Aneribazanga who couldn’t hide his feelings when expressing his opinion says, he is disappointed with the posture exhibited by the people from the BONABOTO Zone toward the airport project.

“In Upper East, we the BONABOTO zone and I mean Bolga, Nangodi, Bongo and Tongo. I must say I am disappointed. Because such is a very nice project, and you are playing with it in the name of Sumbrungu and Sherigu. Is it that we want the project or we don’t want it? he asks.

He insisted that when the then Minister of Aviation the late Kofi Adda try pulling back the project to the Western part of the Upper East, members of the BONABOTO Zone were still fighting for either Sumbrungu or Sherigu.

“If all the BONABOTO zone have stood their ground and said it is Sumbrungu by this time we would have finished with the airport,” he intimated.

He continued, “We have allowed ourselves to be played like a political football by politicians. I won’t blame the NPP or the NDC for this. We must blame ourselves from the BONABOTO zone. I must say it. Because this is a project that is going to bring about development.”