Nana Adepa Amponsah Yeaboah l launches foundation to support aged, needy

The Kyidomhene of Akyem Tafo in the Eastern Region, Nana Amponsah Yeboah I has launched her foundation, Nana Adepa Development Foundation (NADF) to take care of the aged, kids and the needy in her area.

Her achievements since her enstoolment as the Kyidomhene of Akyem Tafo five years ago include securing jobs for some of the youth, building ultra-modern kindergarten classroom blocks for the Presbyterian school, giving loans to traders without any interest, sponsoring some young ones in tertiary institutions.

"I am very excited when I always support or donate to people around and outside my town. Their blessings, smile, and love always motivate me. So it has been part of me, and am proud of it. Sometimes is not about money but they just need our friendship for them to feel at home and not to feel alone," she added.

Nana Adepa express her appreciation to the Chief of Akyem Tafo Osaberima Adusei Piasah IV, his elders, and friends around the world for always supporting her goals.

Her activities has been recognized globally when the World Diplomatic Federation (WODIF) together with Global Alliance for Women Development (GAWD) and Women Leadership Code International (WOLCINT) ushered Nana Adepa into the groups with a new title. Nana Adepa is now known as The Right Noble Empress Nana Adepa. She was honored as a Prestige Woman of Integrity.