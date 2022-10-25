Akufo-Addo congratulates new UK PM Rishi Sunak; extends his best wishes

25.10.2022 LISTEN

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended a congratulatory message to the new UK Prime Minister, Rt. Hon. Rishi Sunak.

The 42-year-old Rishi Sunak has been elected the new UK Prime Minister. British Asian replaces Liz Truss to become the 57th British Prime Minister.

In a statement on social media, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended a goodwill message to the new PM.

The President in his statement says he hopes the tenure of Rishi Sunak will see Ghana and the UK strengthening their ties of cooperation and collaboration.

“Warm congratulations to Rt. Hon. Rishi Sunak, on becoming the 57th British Prime Minister in this difficult period of his country’s and the world’s fortunes

“I am hopeful that his tenure of office will strengthen and deepen even further the ties of co-operation, collaboration and friendship between Ghana and Great Britain, and provide us with the platform to create progress and prosperity for our respective peoples.

“Congratulations, once again, and best wishes for his and his country’s success,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said in a post on Twitter.

Mr. Sunak in the past has served as MP for Richmond in North Yorkshire and was also the British Chancellor under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.