If sacking the entire cabinet will win NPP the next election, we support Akufo-Addo to do it – Patrick Boamah

Okaikwei Central MP, Hon. Patrick Yaw Boamah

25.10.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Okaikwei Central Constituency, Hon. Patrick Boamah has explained the calls by Majority MPs to sack Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to him, it has become necessary to ensure the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) following the deepening economic crisis that is making government unpopular.

He noted that the direction the country is heading must be changed to give relief to the suffering Ghanaians and enhance NPP's chances in the next general election.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the Okaikwei Central MP stressed that all 80 Majority MPs who want President Akufo-Addo to sack Ken Ofori-Atta will support the President if he decides to fire all cabinet ministers as long as it will be in the interest of the NPP.

“When push comes to shove to save the party, the government that we are asking to break the 8 which I don’t believe in, I believe in winning successive elections. We are not here to win two elections and say we are breaking the 8. No. I believe in winning successive elections, eight is just too small.

“So whatever it is for the government to put in place the right measures if it requires removing all the cabinet ministers and setting up a new government we will support it. If that is what will win us successive elections we will support it,” Hon. Patrick Boamah argued.

This was after some Majority MPs announced at a press briefing that it is time President Akufo-Addo dismissed Ken Ofori-Atta.

The MPs are of the view that times are hard and the economy is performing badly under the Finance Minister.

They believe that if he stays on, the NPP risks losing the 2024 general elections.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has also filed a motion of censure to have the Finance Minister removed from office in accordance with the 1992 Constitution.