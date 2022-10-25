Ghana needs national repentance not national cathedral — Dr Stephen Takyi

Dr. Stephen Takyi

A senior lecturer at the Planning Department of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Stephen Takyi says what Ghana needs now in the midst of the economic crisis is national repentance not a national cathedral.

He said, "we cannot build the nation with selfishness and hypocrisy."

“What we need as a nation is a total repentance because we need leaders endowed with the fear of God and want to serve the nation selflessly rather than to be served, it seems to me no one cares for others except his or her personal interest but we building Cathedral for God.

“The voice of conscience must speak, we need leaders who will set the example in political truth and integrity; who by the quality and character of their life, will contribute towards the creation of a society which is likely to be conducive to integrity by insisting that their leaders at all levels are men and women of honour,” he stated.

Speaking on OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show "Nyansapo" on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Dr. Takyi described as worrying, what he says is the increasing selfishness exhibited by public officeholders.

Dr. Takyi indicated that "we live in a country where politicians, men of God, Imams, soldiers, police, lawyers, journalists, lecturers, chiefs etc are seeking selfish interests and also amassing wealth wrongly while portraying as saints," he intimated.

The Department Planner added that it has become common in this part of the world to find leaders amassing wealth and allocating public resources for themselves at the expense of the good of the people in the society.

“To reverse this trend, we need to be truthful to ourselves, education system must train leaders to educate pupils and people in general on how to be selfless leaders and servants to each other,” he said.

Touching on Ghana’s political system, Dr Takyi stressed, “we can’t develop this country with this political system, our political system is a failed system and until we fix this defective political system we will continue to go to IMF year after year.

He added, “The democracy we are running isn’t productive and development-oriented democracy. A country where we appoint political communicators who can insult political opponents and the elderly are appointed to some top and strategic positions ahead of competencies, and you call this democracy?