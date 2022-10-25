NPP-USA Chairperson celebrated by Youth Wing of the party

“The world needs strong women. Women who will lift and build others, who will love and be loved, women who live bravely, both tender and fierce, women of indomitable will.” – Amy Tenney

Mrs. Obaa Yaa Amponsah Frimpong, you’re an embodiment and a refined product described by Amy Tenney. A matchless example of such women we can hardly find in our current political dispensation.

A fragrance of motherhood, wife, Christian and a political activist who doesn’t follow the crowd but determined to walk alone when necessary to the right places no one dares to even go. You have the ability to achieve concrete, challenging and demanding, with a clear conscience to insist on right things to be done.

As you celebrate your birthday today, on behalf of the youth wing of the NPP USA, we wish you all that you wish for yourself. It’s our prayer that the good Lord guides and protects you in all your endeavors and give you all of your heart desires.

Lastly, may the good book of proverbs resonate with your persona “She is clothed with strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future.” – Proverbs 31:25

Signed by

Danny Opoku Antwi

(NPP-USA Branch Youth Organizer)