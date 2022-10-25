ModernGhana logo
I'll champion a productive course — TaTU newly elected SRC Women's commissioner

By Nurudeen Ibrahim II Contributor
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The newly elected SRC Women's Commissioner of the Tamale Technical University, Ms. Apeba Issahaku Zulfawu has pledged her commitment to championing a productive course aimed at improving the condition of students on campus.

During her visit to the palace of the Dagbon Students Association (DASA) of the University to thank the chiefs and leaders of the Association for their support prior to the SRC election, she appealed for positive ideas and suggestions from colleagues and management of the Institution, stating that her doors are always open.

“I'm so grateful to the lovely Students of Tamale Technical University for the love and trust given to me. I promise to serve with all my heart. Thank you”.

Ms. Zulfawu told the palace that, she would organize series of seminars, women empowerment training and also lunch 'Women's Month' on campus, this according to her would be a full month educative program.

She seized the opportunity to assure her contenders and other serious-minded individuals of plans to include them in her leadership setup.

Chief Nurudeen assured her that, the palace will continue to offer her office the needed assistance, and whoever device strategy to seek support from the palace of the Dagbon Students Association.

He encouraged her to pursue her dreams and the plans she intends to roll out as the SRC Women's commissioner of the University, advising that with determination and perseverance she will succeed.

