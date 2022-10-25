Economic crisis: Akufo-Addo to begin stakeholder engagements to find solutions

25.10.2022 LISTEN

President Nana Akufo-Addo will this afternoon begin a series of stakeholder engagements aimed at finding a last solution to the ailing Ghanaian economy.

The President will meet the leadership of the Association of Ghanaian Industries, AGI, the Ghana Association of Banks, and the members of the Council of State.

The President will later this evening also meet the leadership of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and Transport Operators over recent plans to increase fares.

The Governor of the Central Bank, Dr. Ernest Addison also met all CEOs of commercial banks and forex bureaus earlier today to address the continuous depreciation of the Ghana cedi.

The country’s inflation rate has reached 37.2 percent and the cedi tagged as the worst-performing currency in 2022.

Ghana's forex challenges have seen the Cedi trading to over GH¢14 to a dollar.

Petrol prices have also crossed the GH¢15 per litre mark and are expected to fuel further inflation.

By Citi Newsroom