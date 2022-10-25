NDC constituency elections: Four arrested suspects of disturbances at Fomena fined GHS6,000 each

Four suspects arrested in connection with the disturbances recorded during the Constituency elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Fomena in the Ashanti Region over the weekend have been convicted.

The Police on Sunday, October 23, 2022, arrested suspects Kingford Anku, Adjei Evans, Francis Amoah, and Akwesi Aquah in connection with disturbances during the Adansi North NDC Constituency election held at Fomena.

As the ballots were being counted, the suspects destroyed chairs and other properties belonging to the Nana Abu Bonsra Primary School where the election was held.

The four were arraigned before the Bekwai Circuit Court, today, October 25, and have been convicted and fined an amount of GHS6000.00 each or three months imprisonment in default.

The Conviction has been officially announced through a statement by the Ghana Police Service on its Facebook page.