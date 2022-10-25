Support our motion to have Ken Ofori-Atta removed – Minority to Majority

The Minority in Parliament is urging the Majority Caucus to support its moves to remove the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, from office.

The Minority has filed a motion of vote of censure against the Finance Minister.

Addressing the media, the Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim, said the two sides of the house must join forces in removing the Finance Minister from office.

“As representatives of the people and as duty bearers, we must move a motion to call for the end of the Finance Minister.”

“Our brothers in the Majority believe in this. What they should do is to support the call of the Minority Leader and the motion for the Minority Leader for the dismissal of the Finance Minister.”

The briefing came after a section of the Majority Caucus called for the dismissal of Mr. Ofori-Atta, and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

In response, Mr. Ibrahim said, “I see their press briefing as long overdue.”

The pressure on the Finance Minister has come amid an economic crisis that has seen inflation reach 37.2 percent and the cedi tagged as the worst-performing currency in 2022.

Ghana’s forex challenges have seen the Cedi trading to over GH¢14 to a dollar.

Petrol prices have also crossed the GH¢15 per litre mark and are expected to fuel further inflation.

In response to previous calls for the removal of the Finance Minister, President Akufo-Addo said he would continue to back Mr. Ofori-Atta.

