NDC Caucus files motion to remove Akufo-Addo's 'excellent' Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has taken steps to have the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta removed from office.

The Minority successfully filed a motion of censure to initiate the processes to get rid of the underfire Finance Minister Today, Tuesday, October 25.

The NDC Members of Parliament have also welcomed the decision by the Majority Caucus to join the calls for the dismissal of Ken Ofori-Atta.

“In compliance with Article 82 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, the NDC Caucus in Parliament has successfully filed a motion for his immediate removal.

“We’re glad there’s positive indication some of our NPP colleagues will support us,” North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has confirmed in a post on social media.

Earlier today, 80 Members of Parliament on the Majority side called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to immediately remove Ken Ofori-Atta from the Finance Minister.

The Majority MPs have threatened that failure of the President to heed their demand would be forced to boycott the 2023 budget hearing.

“We are unhappy with the developments in the country, we consulted our constituents who also expressed same sentiments. We want the President to remove Ken Ofori and Chares Adu Boahen.

“We are by this medium communicating our strong desire that the President changes the Minister of Finance and the Minister of State in the Finance Ministry without further delay.

“We want to serve notice, and notice is hereby served that until such persons as aforementioned are made to resign or removed from office, we members of the Majority Caucus here in Parliament will not participate in any business of Government by or, for the president by any other Minster,” MP for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah Kubi told the media.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo had earlier shot down calls to sack Finance Minister, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta.

In his view, the Finance Minister has performed excellently and does not deserve to be sacked just because things have been tough since the Covid-19 pandemic hit Ghana.

“I came to office in 2017 when we were under an IMF programme. This same Ken Ofori-Atta was able to manage the economy for the first 3 to 4 years. We were then one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. We had an average growth rate of 7% a year.

“For someone who has been able to do all these, how do I turn my back on him? For me, his performance has been excellent. That is why I have great difficulty in understanding what is going on,” President AKufo-Addo said in an interview with OTEC FM on Monday, October 17 during his four-day tour of the Ashanti Region.

According to the President, he does not accept the criticism that his government has taken Ghana back to the IMF because of mismanagement.

He argues that the current economic challenges have little to do with decisions taken by his government.

“It is very easy for people to say we went back to the IMF due to mismanagement of the economy. I do not accept that criticism because the reasons why we got into the situation we find ourselves has very little to do with us. In fact, the IMF confirmed this.

“It was a difficult decision to take, but I think that when you are in the church like I am now, you cannot but take such decisions. I am the head of the government and I take full responsibility for it.,” President Akufo-Addo stressed.