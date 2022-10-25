Akufo-Addo unable to sack Finance Minister because he used his Data Bank to support his campaign – Minority

Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim

The Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim has claimed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given the Finance Ministry to Ken Ofori-Atta as a reward for helping him become President.

Addressing the media in Parliament on Tuesday, the Member of Parliament for Banda Constituency alleged that Ken Ofori-Atta used his Data Bank to cushion the President during his campaign.

He argues that it is the reason President Akufo-Addo has refused to sack the Finance Minister although things are not going well.

“I see their press briefing as long overdue. If they meant well, the day they went to a cabinet meeting and president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo pointed to them that 'you want me to sack my Finance Minister, when he was sponsoring my campaign where were you?' This is what he told them in a cabinet meeting. That was the day we were expecting them to come with such a statement,” Hon. Ahmed Ibrahim told the media.

The Banda MP continued, “The reason why Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo doesn’t want to sack Ofori-Atta is that Ken Ofori-Atta used his Data Bank to support his campaign to become president.

“Therefore the Finance Ministry is as compensation to the Finance Minister. And that’s why he is not sacking him.”

Early on Tuesday, the Majority Caucus in Parliament called on President Akufo-Addo to sack the Finance Minister.

According to the MPs numbering over 80, they will boycott the 2023 budget reading and hearing if the President decides not to heed the call to sack of Ken Ofori-Atta.