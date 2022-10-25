We won’t participate in any business of gov’t until Ofori-Atta is removed – Majority Caucus

The Majority Caucus in Parliament has vowed to boycott all business of government until the Minister in charge of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta is sacked.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, October 25, the spokesperson for 80 Majority MPs demanding the dismissal of the Finance Minister, Andy Appiah Kubi stressed that they also want Minister of State at the Finance Ministry Charles Adu Boahen removed from his position.

“We are unhappy with the developments in the country, we consulted our constituents who also expressed same sentiments. We want the President to remove Ken Ofori and Chares Adu Boahen.

“We are by this medium communicating our strong desire that the President changes the Minister of Finance and the Minister of State in the Finance Ministry without further delay.

“We want to serve notice, and notice is hereby served that until such persons as aforementioned are made to resign or removed from office, we members of the Majority Caucus here in Parliament will not participate in any business of Government by or, for the president by any other Minster,” Andy Appiah Kubi told the media.

Hon. Appiah Kubi who is a Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North further noted that all 80 MPs will not be present for the 2023 budget hearing of the Finance Minister if the President refuses to heed calls for his removal.

“We hope that those of us in the back bench and members of the Majority caucus will abide by this prayer.

“We are saying that if our request is not responded to positively, we will not be present for the budget hearing neither will we participate in the debate,” Andy Appiah Kubi added.

After defending the Finance Minister on several platforms as the best, it is unclear whether President Akufo-Addo will be forced to sack Ken Ofori-Atta following the announcement by the Majority Caucus.