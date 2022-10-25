It won't be enough to sack Ken Ofori-Atta, Bawumia must go as well; he has been useless – Kwakye Ofosu

Former Deputy Information Minister under the John Dramani Mahama administration, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has indicated that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia must be removed as well.

According to him, the Vice President has been useless in his capacity as the head of the Economic Management Team.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu insists that while calls grow for Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to be sacked, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia should also be sacked.

“It is not enough for Ken Ofori Atta and his team to go.

“Bawumia, who has been utterly useless as Head of the Economic Management Team, must be dismissed from that position together with all its members,” the former Deputy Information Minister said in a post on Facebook on Tuesday.

The post added, “That is the only way the President can demonstrate any level of seriousness at tackling the horrific economic crisis we are facing.”

This follows some 80 Members of Parliament on the Majority side who have warned the President that they will boycott the 2023 Budget discussions in Parliament if he refuses to sack Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to the Majority MPs, the Finance Minister must be blamed for the prevailing economic challenges in the country.