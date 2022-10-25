NPP MPs threaten to boycott 2023 budget if Akufo-Addo fails to sack Ken Ofori-Atta

Some Members of Parliament on the Majority side have expressed displeasure over the current state of the Ghanaian economy.

The Majority MPs have issued a warning to President Akufo-Addo indicating that they will boycott the 2023 Budget if he continues to back Ken Ofori-Atta to remain at post as the Finance Minister.

The MPs elected on the ticket of the NPP want the President to fire the Finance Minister as well as Minister of State at the Finance Ministry Charles Adu Boahen.

Addressing a press conference in Parliament on Tuesday, October 25, lawmaker for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah Kubi stressed that Majority MPs are unhappy with the current state of the economy where the citizenry are subjected to unprecedented hardships.

“We are unhappy with the developments in the country, we consulted our constituents who also expressed same sentients.

“We want the President to remove Ken Ofori and Chares Adu Boahen,” he told the press.

Hon. Andy Appiah Kubi continued, “We are by this medium communicating our strong desire that the President changes the Minister of Finance and the Minister of State in the Finance Ministry without further delay.

“We want to serve notice, and notice is hereby served that until such persons as aforementioned are made to resign or removed from office, we members of the Majority Caucus here in Parliament will not participate in any business of Government by or, for the president by any other Minster.

“We hope that those of us in the back bench and members of the Majority caucus will abide by this prayer.

“We are saying that if our request is not responded to positively, we will not be present for the budget hearing neither will we participate in the debate.”

The Majority MPs demanding the sacking of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta are 80 in number.

Should they boycott the 2023 budget, it will be impossible for the remaining Majority MPs to get the numbers to neutralize the Minority for the budget to be approved.