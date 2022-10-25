80% of NPP MPs want Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen sacked over deepening economic crisis

25.10.2022 LISTEN

The Majority Caucus in Parliament are demanding the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta over the economic turbulence.

They also want Charles Kofi Adu Boahen, Minister of State in charge at the Finance Ministry removed.

The Members of Parliament of the ruling government indicated that the Finance Minister and Adu Boahen are not fit to remain at post.

Addressing a press conference in Parliament on Tuesday, October 25, lawmaker for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah Kubi stressed that Majority MPs are unhappy with the current state of the economy where the citizenry are subjected to unprecedented hardships.

“We are unhappy with the developments in the country, we consulted our constituents who also expressed same sentients.

“We want the President to remove Ken Ofori and Chares Adu Boahen,” he told the press.

Hon. Andy Appiah Kubi continued, “We are by this medium communicating our strong desire that the President changes the Minister of Finance and the Minister of State in the Finance Ministry without further delay.

They have threatened to boycott all government businesses should the President fail to heed their demand.

The 80% of the NPP MPs have also vowed to boycott the 2023 budget hearing in November.

“We want to serve notice, and notice is hereby served that until such persons as aforementioned are made to resign or removed from office, we members of the Majority Caucus here in Parliament will not participate in any business of Government by or, for the president by any other Minster.

“We hope that those of us in the back bench and members of the Majority caucus will abide by this prayer.

“We are saying that if our request is not responded to positively, we will not be present for the budget hearing neither will we participate in the debate.”