Dworwulu land dispute: Police arrest two suspects connected to disturbances, on the heels of other suspects

The Ghana Police Service has disclosed that it is intensifying its investigations into the disturbances at Dworwulu on Monday to ensure that all suspects are brought o book to face the law.

In an update from the security service on Tuesday, October 25, it confirmed that so far two of the suspects have been arrested.

“The Police have arrested suspects Nana Owusu Banahene and James Quainoo in connection with some disturbances at Dzorwulu Accra, over a disputed land,” part of the police statement said.

According to the police statement, the suspects allegedly organised some thugs with an excavator to demolish a four-bedroom apartment building at Dzorwulu on Monday, October 24, 2022.

Before the demolishing, the suspects and their accomplices attacked the occupants of the house.

The Police responded to the scene to restore calm. The perpetrators upon seeing the police abandoned the excavator and escaped from the scene.

Police later had information that one of the vehicles belonging to the suspects had run into a ditch and was attacked by a mob who pelted them with stones, injured one of the suspects, James Quainoo and set his car ablaze.

Police proceeded to the place and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) was called in to help put out the fire.

The injured suspect is at the hospital receiving medical attention. The police are yet to take his photograph due to his condition.

Investigation has so far revealed that no one was shot during the incident.

The police noted that investigation continues and all available footages on the incident are being reviewed as part of the investigation process to have all the suspects arrested and to face justice,