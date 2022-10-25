Economic crisis: Ghana is yet to see commanding leadership from Akufo-Addo — OccupyGhana

Pressure group, OccupyGhana has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is yet to deliver commanding leadership he promised Ghanaians in the midst of the economic challenges facing the country.

The group said the current situation requires the response given by the government and Mr Akufo-Addo during the Covid period.

“Though the current situation warrants a response like the one the Covid-19 pandemic got, the nation is yet to see such commanding leadership on the President’s part.

“No one expects the President to physically halt the fall of the Cedi, or conjure inflation away. However it is imperative in such times that Ghanaians get the reassurance that their elected leader is doing all he can and that he cares,” a statement issued by the group said.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has said the difficult situation Ghanaians are saddled with presently will be over soo.

He appealed to the people of Ghana to have faith in him to tackle the challenges facing the country.

He said at the St Mark Anglican Church at Kyebi in the Eastern Region as part of his three-day tour of the region on Sunday October 23 that “I know the challenges Ghanaians are facing, I appeal to you to have faith in me to solve the challenges, this too shall pass.”

As part of measures to deal with the challanges, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has announced that the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Ernest Addison will be meeting Managing Directors of Banks and some forex bureaux.

This is also part of efforts to halt overpricing.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah said these at a press conference on Monday October 24.

“The Bank of Ghana will be meeting the Managing Director of some of the Banks and the heads of the forex bureau association to hold discussions aimed at ensuring that the supply of forex on the market is stabilized and the overpricing is halted so that, those who need forex for business get it without hindrances at the banking halls as against rates on the black market or some other quarters,” he said.

He added “We will also be looking at long-lasting measures to ensure that forex rate is stabilized in the country, even as we expect a lot more inflow of forex following the completion of the syndication of the COCOBOD transaction loan.

“The Economic Management Team (EMT) is also meeting to appraise itself on some of the recommendations as we get closer to the end of the year. On Thursday, Cabinet itself will be meeting to receive what has gone through the EMT and updates from the IMF negotiation so that some decisions will be made and then update the country on the next step forward.”

