ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

WhatsApp down temporarily worldwide

Social News WhatsApp down temporarily worldwide
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

WhatsApp is temporarily down, with users of the messaging service unable to send or receive texts around the world.

Users have taken to other social media platforms like Telegram, Twitter and Facebook to reach out to others and also share their grievances.

Whatsapp is owned by Meta, the same company that runs Facebook and Instagram.

It is currently the world’s most popular messaging app, hence the crash could potentially affect millions who use it frequently for business and personal purposes.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” a Meta spokesperson is quoted as having said by news wire agency ANI.

—citinewsroom

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Economic crisis: Sell the V8s and replace them with low-cost vehicles — Economic Fighters to Akufo-Addo
25.10.2022 | Social News
The name Ken Ofori-Atta is now the definition of 'failure, incompetence' – AFAG tells Akufo-Addo to fix economy with action not words
25.10.2022 | Social News
Economic crisis: Ghana is yet to see commanding leadership from Akufo-Addo — OccupyGhana
25.10.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES
body-container-line