Bawumia is head of EMT; he needs to speak to Ghanaians on current hardships – Chief Biney

Vice President of Ghana, H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

25.10.2022

Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Hamilton Nixon-Biney has called on Ghanaians to pile pressure on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to address the hardships in the country.

According to him, it is important for the Vice President to address Ghanaians on the challenges facing the country.

“The economic hardships are real and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia must speak because he is head of the economic management team.

“We want to hear from Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia because he is the Head of the Economic Management Team during these difficult times,” Chief Hamilton Nixon-Biney told Asempa FM in an interview on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme on Monday.

“The NDC Deputy National Organiser continued, “I am not targeting the vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia but he is the Head of the Economic Management Team and should speak to Ghanaians on the economic hardships.

“Ghanaians must call out Dr. Bawumia to explain why the massive economic hardships. He needs to speak.”

Meanwhile, Chief Hamilton Nixon-Biney says he will be protesting the hardships in the country with a demonstration at the office of the Vice President this week.

The move he says is to draw the attention of Dr. Bawumia to the need to speak on the hardships in the country.

“I would picket at the office of the vice president this week in order alert Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia that he needs speak on the economic hardships.

“I thank the Ghana Police Service for granting me permission to picket at the office of the vice president. Ghanaians are suffering,” Chief Hamilton Nixon-Biney shared.