Price hikes of products in the country are man-made – EPA boss insists

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Lawyer Henry Kwabena Kokofu has bemoaned the continuous increase in prices of commodities on the Ghanaian market.

According to him, people have deliberately taken advantage of the hardships in the country to increase the price of goods and services for their personal gains.

“I agree there are hardships in the system but it is a global phenomenon.

“I think all the price hikes of products in the country is man-made. It is being engineered by some people,” Lawyer Henry Kwabena Kokofu told Asempa FM in an interview on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme.

The Environmental Protection Agency CEO insists that in the midst of hardships, traders should be considerate instead of selling commodities at exorbitant prices that make matters worst for the people.

Traders in the last few months have defended their decision to increase products of commodities, explaining that it is the only way to stay in business.

They have argued that the poor performance of the Ghanaian cedi against the dollar is the cause of the price hikes.