Bekwai: 'Brofot' vendors demonstrate over high cost cooking oil

Hundreds of 'Brofot' vendors at Anwiankwanta in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region have for the first time taken to the streets to protest over worsening economic conditions in the country.

Clad in red armbands, the vendors on Monday October 24 suspended activities over high cost of inputs particularly cooking oil.

The Queen Mother of Bofrot Vendors Association who led the protest Nana Akomea Mansah in an interview with this reporter said they are suspending their trade for one week to drum home their concerns.

"Just recently we bought 25 litres of cooking oil around Gh¢ 650, to our surprise, the same quantity is now selling at Gh¢1000, and this is just one of the many inputs we use in our business.

"We are pleading with the government to as a matter of urgency turn things around to save our business

"We are asking the government to reduce the high cost of living, especially on food prices because the situation is killing our business," she stated.

They are expressing displeasure with the Nana Addo-led governing NPP over the high cost of living in the country.

The protestors also raised concerns over the depreciation of the cedi, which they say is crippling a lot of businesses.