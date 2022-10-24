Gov’t has an enhanced domestic programme to deal with economic challenges – Information Minister

The Minister in charge of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has disclosed that government is working hard to address the economic challenges facing the country.

According to the Ofoase-Ayirebi Member of Parliament (MP), there is already an enhanced programme in place to turn things around.

“Government not throwing its hands in despair. We are working hard to solve the economic challenges.

“We have an enhanced domestic programme to arrest the economic challenges,” Kojo Oppong Nkrumah told Asempa FM on Monday, October 24, during an engagement on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme.

He said following Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta’s return to the country, he will brief the government on the way forward with the IMF programme.

Subsequently, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah noted that other measures would be taken, all geared towards getting the struggling economy back on its feet.

The Minister of Information further disclosed that the government is meeting the various stakeholders for discussions on all sectors of the economy for appropriate measures to be taken.

Already, the Minister has hinted that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be addressing the country on the measures being taken by the government to tackle the economic challenges of the country later this week.

While a date is yet to be communicated, former President John Dramani Mahama is gearing up to deliver an address on the current state of the Ghanaian economy on Thursday, October 27.