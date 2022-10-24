Court grants bail to mother and son for land fraud

A mother and son have been granted bail by an Accra Circuit Court for fraudulent transaction and causing unlawful damage.

The accused persons; Elizabeth Acquah, a 55-year-old woman and John Prince Danso, a 31-year-old, are both unemployed.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against them.

The Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusuaa Appiah granted Elizabeth bail in the sum of GHS 50,000.00 with two sureties to be justified, while John Danso was also granted GHS30,000.00 bail with two sureties to be justified.

The case has been adjourned to November 29, 2022.

Police Inspector Wisdom Alorwu, prosecutor of the case, told the Court that the complainant, Mr Victor Essel, is a development Officer and resided at Teshie.

Inspector Alorwu said in 2021, Elizabeth sold a piece of land located at Spintex road area to the complainant at the cost of GHS 170,000.

The prosecution said the complainant after making full payment started constructing a fence wall around the land and on February 2, 2022, the complainant visited the land and found out that Danso had damaged the fence wall valued at GHS 10,000.

The prosecution said the complainant after further investigations realised that the said land belonged to Elizabeth's husband, who was separated from her for 22 years and all the land documents were still in his name.

Inspector Alorwu said the complainant contacted the husband for his consent, but he refused, and this made it difficult for the complainant to develop the land.

The prosecution said the complainant then demanded a refund from Elizabeth, but she could not do that.

Inspector Alorwu said the complainant then lodged a case against the accused persons who were subsequently arrested.

The prosecution said during investigations, Elizabeth claimed she contributed to the purchase of the land and that she used the proceeds to educate one of her sons in school.

Inspector Alorwu said Danso also claimed his father had given him power of attorney over the land.

GNA