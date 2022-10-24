ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana Armed Forces drilling 50 boreholes, others in “Operation Road Star”

By GNA
Social News Ghana Armed Forces drilling 50 boreholes, others in Operation Road Star
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) is drilling 50 boreholes in the Upper West and Upper East Regions to address potential human security challenges there.

The project, codenamed “Operation Road Star”, is being executed by the 48 Engineer Regiment of GAF under the auspices of the Ministry of National Security.

The projects have been categorised under the Social Intervention Programmes (SIPs) initiated by the Ministry.

They include two box culverts, eight pipe culverts and a 24-sitter lavatory facility.

According to a statement signed by the Director of the Department of Public Relations, Naval Captain Michael Addo Larbie, there was ongoing drilling of 42 boreholes in the Pusiga, Sissala West, Binduri, Bawku, Nadowli -Kaleo, Wa-West District and construction of box culverts in the Sissala -Kansana Districts.

The statement said the substructure of the 24-seater lavatory at the Zuarungu Senior High School was completed whilst works on the superstructure were ongoing.

So far, 75 per cent of the phase one project had been completed, the statement said.  

GNA

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
National Cathedral: Never mind the difficult times, some people will still support – Joyce Aryee
24.10.2022 | Social News
Nana Dr Asante urges African Governments to take international negotiations seriously
24.10.2022 | Social News
Rishi Sunak elected UK’s new Prime Minister
24.10.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES
body-container-line