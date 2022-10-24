Nana Dr Asante urges African Governments to take international negotiations seriously

Nana Dr Susubribi Krobea Asante

24.10.2022 LISTEN

Nana Dr Susubribi Krobea Asante, the Paramount Chief of Asante Asokore Traditional Area, and a former Solicitor-General of Ghana, has urged African Governments to take international negotiations seriously in order to safeguard their countries’ interests.

Negotiation is a process whereby two or more parties engage in non-coercive bargaining for the purpose of adjusting their respective claims and interests to each other by agreement.

He reiterated that international negotiations needed to be taken seriously by decision makers in both public and private sectors, educational and professional training institutions and all executive personnel who deal with international negotiations for international agreements.

Nana Dr Asante made the appeal in Accra in his presentation at the maiden Ghana Association of Former International Civil Servants (GAFICS)/Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Faculty of Law Annual Public Lecture Series on the theme “Taking International Negotiations Seriously”.

The lecture seeks to address the compelling need for Ghana to acquire effective negotiating skills to ensure that agreements that are entered into are not inimical to the national interests.

Nana Dr Asante, who is also a former Director of the United Nations Centre on Transnational Corporation, New York, said the ultimate objective of negotiation was to reach an agreement on the adjustment of claims and interests.

Touching on the need for acquiring effective negotiating skills, he said in determining the priorities of a developing country confronted and buffeted by stark economic and social problems, there was an understandable tendency to relegate expertise in handling international commercial agreements to the background.

“Officials, grappling with the exacting demands of such national crises like drought, famine, acute shortage of revenues or foreign exchange, sudden collapse of electric and water supply, deteriorating health conditions and flawed educational system, may be forgiven for paying scant attention to what maybe perceived as the esoteric business of negotiating international agreements,” he stated.

He said a brief reflection would demonstrate the vital relevance of international transactions to key aspects of a country’s development strategies.

“Development projects maybe permanently flawed, national revenues maybe scuttled, a country’s balance of payment maybe thrown into disarray, entire development plans maybe aborted and indeed, a government overthrown, and political instability unleashed in consequence of scandalous and lopsided agreements inimical to the national interest.”

He cautioned that flawed negotiations whether due to incompetence or improper consideration could led to Governments’ incurring judgement debts.

He urged African Governments to appreciate the highly technical and sophisticated nature of the negotiating process and the need to invest resources in training negotiators or planning carefully for negotiators.

Concerning the negotiations in respect of Ashanti Goldfields Corporation (AGC) and the policy issues arising therefrom, Nana Dr Asante said as of now, Ghana had no equity interest in the Company which succeeded AGC, that is AngloGold Ashanti.

“Ghana sold 35 per cent of equity shares in AGC for 400 million dollars in 1994, before its merger with AngloGold. After the merger, the remaining 20 per cent has been sold in bits over time on the London Stock Exchange,” he stated.

Madam Diana Asonaba Dapaah, a Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, in a panel discussion noted that capacity building and training in negotiations was very pivotal because it avoids problems for all parties.

Mr Kwaku D. Osei- Bonsu, GAFICS President, said GAFICS seeks to contribute to the social and economic development of the nation by placing the skills and expertise of its members at the disposal of the government and institutions and to foment national debates and discussions on development issues or topics of national interest through publications, public lectures, seminars and workshops.

Professor Samuel Kwaku Bonsu, Rector, GIMPA, who chaired the function said GAFICS and GIMPA had negotiated and agreed to support the building of the GIMPA Resource Centre at Greenhill; and that the Governing Council of GIMPA had agreed to work with GAFICS on the project so that they would be allocating a portion of land for GAFICS to be able to build its own at GIMPA for their mutual benefit.