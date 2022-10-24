ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
24.10.2022 Crime & Punishment

E/R: Police arrest two suspects of NDC Constituency election disturbances at Anyiman

ER: Police arrest two suspects of NDC Constituency election disturbances at Anyiman
24.10.2022 LISTEN

The Police have arrested two suspects at Anyinam in the Eastern Region in connection with disturbances and damage caused to properties during the Atiwa East NDC Constituency Elections on October 23.

The suspects allegedly engaged some people to attack and destroy some properties and also disturb the peace of the area.

Suspects Patrick Anyimadu and Millicent Pennin are currently in Police custody assisting investigation while efforts are underway to get the other accomplices arrested to face justice.

-Classfmonline.com

More from Crime & Punishment
ModernGhana Links
High Court orders AG to file disclosures in Aisha Huang Case
24.10.2022 | Crime & Punishment
NDC constituency elections: Two suspects arrested for causing disturbances at Anyinam
24.10.2022 | Crime & Punishment
Court remands two persons over fraud
24.10.2022 | Crime & Punishment
TOP STORIES
body-container-line