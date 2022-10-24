Govt’s must review Planting for Food and Jobs programme – Peasant Farmers

24.10.2022 LISTEN

The Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana says a review of the government's flagship Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) is long overdue.

The Agric Minister recently revealed that government has so far spent GH¢2.6 billion on the program and touted its success.

But that claim has been challenged as food inflation continues to soar, while government figures indicate 6.4 million Ghanaians are food insecure.

Speaking to Citi News, Head of Programmes and Advocacy for the Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana, Charles Nyaba believes the Finance Ministry finds the Planting for Food and Jobs unsustainable hence the need for a review.

“The intentions the Ministry of Food and Agriculture has for the Planting for Food and Jobs were not implemented by the Ministry of Finance. The Ministry did not release money for them.”

“Per our conversations with the policymakers in the Ministries, it suggests that the Planting for Food and Jobs is not sustainable, the budget does not support that. So it has to be reviewed in a way that the Ministry of Finance does not pump more money into it. We do not think it is the way to go.”

“We think there could have been a better way of going about it. We could have considered better ways of improving the implementation of the programme. This is the time we need to invest in the Agricultural sector.”

Charles Nyaba has also been explaining to Citi News how the current economic situation is affecting farmers.

“When you take 2021 for instance, we were getting to plough an acre for something between GH¢120 to GH¢150. This year it is going from GH¢250 to GH¢300. These increases have affected us badly.”

