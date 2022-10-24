Ada-East DCE worried about high rate of HIV infections

Ms. Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, Ada-East District Chief Executive Ada East has expressed concern about the high rate of HIV and AIDS infections as the prevalence rate has hit 2.5 per cent as against the national rate of 1.68 per cent.

The Greater Accra Region has a prevalence rate of 1.68 per cent.

The Ada-East District has recorded 1,466 cases as at the end of September this year with males recording 445 cases, females, 884 cases, and children 137 cases.

Ms Pobee gave the statistics at an ordinary meeting of the Ada-East District Assembly at Ada and expressed concern that the rise in cases could hamper human resources development.

She said the situation could also erode gains made in the district and called on stakeholders to take necessary actions to curb the rate of infections, that “though we are all at risk, the youth as we know, are even more at risk when one considers the infection rates within the various age brackets”.

Ms Pobee appealed to the residents to be conscious of the situation and conduct themselves in a responsible manner to reduce the rate at which the cases were soaring in the district.

GNA