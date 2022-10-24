Ashanti Police foil bank robbery at Suame

The Ashanti Regional Police Command Friday foiled bank robbery attacks at Suame in Kumasi.

One was shot dead during the operations and another is being hunted by the Police.

A press release shared on the Ghana Police Service’s Facebook platform, said,”On Friday, October 21, 2022, following intelligence that an armed robbery gang was planning an attack on the cluster of banks in the Suame Magazine and Maakro enclave in Kumasi, the Police launched a special anti-robbery operation in which one of the armed robbers was shot.”

The press release signed by Chief Superintendent of Police Grace Ansah-Akrofi Director of Police Public Affairs Unit, said the armed robber and his accomplices who were on motorbikes, attacked a customer who had stepped out of the Fidelity bank, Maakro branch, carrying a brown envelope.

“The robbers attacked the bank customer and snatched the envelope amidst the firing of guns,” it said.

It said the rear windscreen and the left door glass of a Daewoo Matiz saloon car which was parked on the bank premises were hit during the shooting.

The Police, it said, which had mounted surveillance in the area, responded to the situation by firing at the armed robbers and succeeded in hitting the pillion rider who fell off the motorbike whilst the rider who also sustained gunshot wounds managed to escape.

“One of the Police officers was shot by the armed robbers during the exchange of fire and sustained a gunshot wound to his right hip.”

It said both the injured officer and the suspect were rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for medical attention but the suspect was pronounced dead on arrival.

The press release said the body of the deceased suspect had been deposited at the morgue for preservation, identification and autopsy as efforts were underway to arrest his accomplice.

Police have therefore appealed to the public especially those who run health facilities within the Kumasi Metropolis and its environs to report any person seeking medical attention with gunshot wounds, for prompt Police action.

GNA