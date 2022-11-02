Jealous boyfriend pound girlfriend to death with 'fufu' pestle over phone call

02.11.2022 LISTEN

Information available to this website from Amanfrom in the Oti Region indicates that a 27-year-old farmer Richard Oppong has allegedly killed her girlfriend.

The 24-year-old deceased was identified as Madam Thoglo Mawusi, a hairdresser.

According to the reports, the suspect, Richard allegedly clubbed his girlfriend to death with a pestle.

The girlfriend Mawusi from our source visited the suspect on Thursday October 20, 2022, to spend the night together.

Whilst the two were in the room, at about 9 PM, the deceased Thoglo Mawusi had a phone call.

She walked out of the room to receive the call.

Upon her return, the suspect Richard Oppong did not complain or raise any suspicion as both slept together.

But the suspect who had a hidden agenda allegedly woke up in the middle of the night around 3.30am dawn, went to his kitchen and picked up a pestle used to pound fufu.

Richard allegedly entered the bedroom with the object and repeatedly hit Mawusi until she died.

Reports say the suspect has been arrested by the Kedjabi police for investigation.

The body of the deceased has also been deposited at the morgue for autopsy and preservation.