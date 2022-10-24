ModernGhana logo
Agradaa granted ¢150k bail in another case; asked to deposit her passport at the court registry

Agradaa granted 150k bail in another case; asked to deposit her passport at the court registry
The founder of Heaven Way Church Patricia Asiedua Oduro aka Nana Agradaa has been granted GHc150,000 bail in another case by the Accra Circuit Court 10.

This comes a week after she was granted bail by Accra Circuit Court 9 in a different case against her.

Agradaa, who is facing charges of 6 counts of defrauding by fault pretense and charlatanic advertisement has been ordered to deposit her passport at the court registry.

Her bail conditions consist of 3 sureties of whom one must be justified with landed property.

Case has been adjourned to November 15, 2022.

Source: 3news.com|Ghana

