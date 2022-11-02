Barekesse chief embarks on GH¢3.2billion ultra-modern library project

The Chief of Barekesse, the District capital in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region, Nana Amoapem Brenya I is undertaking an ultra-modern library complex for the people of the area.

The project according to the chief would cost him a whooping sum of GH¢3.2 billion.

The rationale behind the project, the chief noted, is to encourage the students from not only Barekesse to develop interest in reading but also students from the surrounding communities.

Speaking to the Modernghana News in an interview, Nana Amoapem Brenya I who is described as a development-oriented chief believes education is a tool to national development.

Therefore, as a chief, he noted that it is his duty to promote quality education to help the students sharpen their skills and excel in their academic performance.

Barekessehene indicated that the project would soon be completed and commissioned.

Nana Brenya I called for peace and unity among the residents for development to thrive.

In his brief remarks, the Assemblyman for the area, Hon Ernest Adusei praised the chief for his efforts to transform the town.

Hon Adusei said Nana Brenya I is a true chief who believes in development.

"This is because the town has witnessed a number of development projects upon his installation as a chief for few years ago," he stated.

The Assemblyman therefore charged especially the youth group of the town to rally behind the chief to enable him to champion a good cause for the citizens of Barekesse.