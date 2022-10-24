Planning officers reminded to exhibit high sense of professionalism in their work

24.10.2022 LISTEN

The Sunyani West Municipal Director of Physical Development Planning, Ms Gifty Nyarko, has implored her colleague planners to exhibit a high sense of professionalism in the discharge of their official duties to enhance climate change resilience.

According to her, planners are amongst the major players in mitigating climate change as the decisions they make in the line of duty, whether negative or positive, have implications on society’s quest to mitigate the effects of climate change.

She was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the maiden edition of climate justice promotion capacity building and knowledge sharing event held in Sunyani under the theme: "Climate Change, Inequalities and Building a Local Resilience: Promoting Climate Justice through Planning Activism."

It was organized by the Sunyani Zone of the Ghana Institute of Planners to educate planners, student planners and other stakeholders to prioritize issues of climate change in their policies and activities.

Ms. Nyarko said the impact of climate change is severely felt in the country and so there is an urgent need for high professionalism on the part of Planning Officers to prevent unscrupulous human activities which contribute to global warming and its associated effects.

She said the vulnerable in society tend to suffer most from the ravages of climate change and so the welfare of such people should be factored into the planning scheme, especially at the local level.

Ms Nyarko advised Chiefs to avoid giving verbal authorization to developers to put up structures as building permits are required by law from the district assembly through spatial planning committees before any such development can be executed.

Galamsey fight

The Bono Regional Minister, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, on her part observed that galamsey continues to be one of the biggest threats to climate change mitigation and resilience, therefore urged the Traditional Authorities who are custodians of the land to collaborate with the government in the galamsey fight to protect the environment for both current and unborn generations.

Mad. Owusu-Banahene further charged the Municipal and District Chief Executives in the region to ensure the enforcement of by-laws that deal with all human activities that impact negatively on the environment.

Osabarima Kwabena Yeboah Ababio, the Kontrihene of Odumase No1 traditional area and chairman of the event, also said the rise in indiscriminate human activities is the root cause of flooding in recent times in parts of the country.