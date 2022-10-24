Bakers undergo capacity building training in soy flour

Forty-one bakers from across the country have received training in the use of soy flour in baking as part of a soy promotion campaign dubbed ‘Soy flour for bread and more.’

The training programme was aimed at encouraging the use of soy flour in baking to reduce production costs while meeting consumers’ nutritional needs. Participants were taken through the preparation of bread and cakes with soy flour, among others.

It was initiated by the YEDENT Agro Group of Companies in Sunyani in partnership with USDA and the World Initiative for Soy in Human Health (WISH) as part of efforts to promote soy usage in the country.

The General Manager of YEDENT Agro group of companies Divine Raymond Amenya was hopeful that the campaign for the use of soy in the country will yield positive impact considering the numerous health benefits of soy flour, for instance.

He said when the beneficiaries of the training incorporate the use of soy flour into their operations, it will add value to the product, create more jobs for people and impact positively their living conditions.

Soybean

The soybean, soy bean or soya bean is a species of legume native to East Asia, widely grown for its edible bean, which has numerous uses. Traditional unfermented food uses of soybeans include soy milk, from which tofu and tofu skin are made

It is said to be very nutritious as it is high in fibre, protein, low in saturated fat, cholesterol free, lactose-free, a good source of omega-3 fatty acids, a source of antioxidants and high in phytoestrogens.Soybean is less expensive alternative to animal products such as meat, eggs, and milk.