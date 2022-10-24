U/W/R: National Security Ministry presents logistics to its agencies

Albert Kan-Dapaah, the Minister of National Security, has presented branded motorbikes and vehicles to some security agencies in the Upper West Region to enhance the maintenance of peace and security in the region.

The Ghana Police Service received 20 motorbikes and a pickup; the Ghana Armed Forces, 15 motorbikes and a pickup, and the Ghana Immigration Service had 10 motorbikes and a pickup.

Addressing the security personnel in Wa at a brief ceremony to present the logistics, Mr Kan-Dapaah acknowledged their efforts in ensuring regional peace and security.

He said the Prisons Service, Fire Service, and the National Disaster Management Organisation would also receive their share of the logistics later through the Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih.

He acknowledged that the ministries of Defence and Interior had played crucial roles in providing the security officers with the requisite training and logistics to work with, which had earned Ghana the enviable status as the most peaceful country in West Africa and second in Africa, next to Mauritius.

“I know they are doing well but, we thought at the Ministry of National Security that we could also do something, however small, to complement what my colleagues in the Ministries of Defence and Interior are doing,” Mr Kan-Dapaah said.

“This is why we thought it's necessary to have a look at our budget to see what we can do to assist.”

He commended members of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) and the security and intelligence agencies for the work done to maintain peace in the country.

It was the duty of every government to provide public services to the citizens, including health and educational facilities, he said, but security was the most important as none of the other services could be enjoyed without security.

He said Ghana had been the preferred destination for foreign nationals for businesses or education due to security and urged stakeholders, especially the security agencies, to up their game to maintain that status.

Dr Salih, on his part, said the logistics was timely as it would help improve the security situation in the region.

Commenting on the recent killings and abductions in Wa, he said the REGSEC was not resting on its oars and would work to bring the perpetrators to book.

Brigadier General Matthew Essien, General Officer Commanding, Northern Command, on behalf of the security agencies, acknowledged the government's efforts in supporting their work.

He commended the National Security Minister for the logistics and said it would make them more effective in their duties but appealed for more support to beef up security.

