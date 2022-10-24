Government fully committed to resourcing the security services — Kan-Dapaah

The Ministry of National Security has reiterated its commitment to resourcing the security services of Ghana to enhance ongoing efforts to safeguard the peace and stability of the country.

Speaking during the presentation of a total of 8 pick-ups and 95 motorbikes along with crash helmets to State Security and Intelligence Agencies in the Upper West and Upper East regions, on Friday, 21st October 2022, Hon. Albert Kan-Dapaah, Minister for National Security, explained that notwithstanding the prevailing economic conditions, there was a need to prioritise the security of the country; and that government remained dedicated to supporting ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

He, therefore, called on personnel of the various security agencies within the two regions to remain on high alert to curb the infiltration of terrorist and extremist elements into the country.

He also expressed appreciation to the personnel of the various State security agencies in the regions for their good work, and called on Ghanaians, particularly residents of the two regions, to support the work of security officials towards preserving the peace and stability of Ghana.

The recent donation comes on the back of efforts by the Ministry of National Security to retool State Security and Intelligence agencies to respond adequately to the growing threat of terrorism in neighbouring countries given the relentlessness of terrorist and extremist elements to advance their expansionist ambitions to coastal West African States.