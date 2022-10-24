Power vending crisis: PURC, ECG to begin hearing affected customer complaints today

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced measures put in place to compensate customers who were negatively affected by the Electricity Company of Ghana’s (ECG) prepaid vending failure recently.

A statement by the PURC, urged customers affected by the prepaid vending failure, to visit the ECG’s District offices, in their respective districts, or any of the Commission’s Regional offices, from today, Monday 24 October 2022, “to complete and submit forms for consideration for compensation.”

Affected customers can also visit the ECG’s website or the PURC’s website to make their complaints.

According to the PURC, the ECG “shall investigate and analyse information contained in submitted forms and compensate affected customers accordingly.”

The deadline for submission of such complaints is Friday, 28 October 2022.

Also, only “customers whose electricity supply was interrupted due to the vending failure will be considered for compensation.”

Power consumers in some parts of the country, were unable to purchase power on their prepaid meters because of a technical challenge that affected ECG’s prepaid metering systems.

The PURC had directed the power distributing company to compensate customers who were affected, following the challenges with the power distributor’s prepaid vending systems.

According to the PURC, the ECG breached its statutory obligations.

A directive to the Managing Director of the ECG, signed by the Executive Secretary of the PURC, Dr Ishmael Ackah, on Tuesday, 4 October 2022, ordered the power distributing company to compensate affected customers.

“In light of the breach of ECG’s statutory obligations specifically sections 11 and 12(1) and (2) of the Public Utilities Act, 1997, (Act 538) and Regulations 41 and 45 of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (Consumer Service) Regulations, 2022 (LI 2413), the Commission hereby orders ECG to pay compensation to the affected customers,” the PURC ordered.

It indicated that the order is in compliance with “the law and a demonstration of good customer service.”

Source: classfmonline.com