Mahama to speak on state of Ghana’s economy, hardships on Thursday

Former President, John Dramani Mahama

24.10.2022 LISTEN

Former President, John Dramani Mahama will deliver an address on the state of Ghana’s economy later this week.

This has been announced in a post on the Facebook page of Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, the leading member of the largest opposition party will speak on the collapsed Ghanaian economy and the unprecedented hardships in the country on Thursday, October 27.

“John Mahama speaks on Ghana’s collapsed economy and the unprecedented hardships sweeping across the land and the way forward on Thursday 27th October at 7pm,” Sammy Gyamfi said in his post.

The former President in the past year has been vocal about the poor state of the Ghanaian economy.

Consistently, he has urged the government to call for a national dialogue to gather ideas on how to address the challenges facing the economy.

In his latest advise to President Akufo-Addo, John Dramani Mahama stressed that soliciting ideas and suggests from Ghanaians will not take anything away from him as the President of the country.