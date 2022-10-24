Uncivilised persons, children of villagers, witchcraft are the ones insulting Akufo-Addo – Okyenhene

Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has praised underfire President, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the midst of economic crisis.

According to him, the President deserves to be defended and supported to do his work.

In his view, people who heap insults on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo are either witches or wizards or children of villagers who are uncivilised.

“We must appreciate the feat of the President and show him appreciation for what he has done for Ghana. We must defend and protect him. Those insulting the President are children of villagers. They are uncivilized. No well-nurtured person will insult an elderly.

“If you were raised in the Church you will not insult an elder. If you are not villager then you may be a witch or wizard,” the Okyenhene said these on Sunday, October 23, at the inauguration of Archeaconry Service held at the St. Martin Anglican Church in Kyebi in the Abuakwa South Municipality.

Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin further advised President Akufo-Addo to continue being sincere in his dealings and one day the lies and attacks against him will be defeated by the truth of the good works he has done.

“Not all will like you. Even Jesus Christ was crucified. It won’t bother me if they speak with sincerity but when you speak with hate, witchcraft, and enviness, you must becareful because one day! one day! one day! one day! One day! truth will overcome evil lies and envy," he shared.

The inauguration was attended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as part of his tour of the Eastern Region.