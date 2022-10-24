Economic crisis: You're not only incompetent but wicked and insensitive – Sam George jabs Akufo-Addo

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has lambasted President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the unbearable hardships in the country.

Speaking to metro TV in an interview, the outspoken MP condemned the President for refusing to address the nation to give some bit of comfort to the suffering masses.

Making reference to the President’s ongoing tour of the country, Sam George opined that it is needless at this critical point in time.

He is of the view that the President’s decision to move around the country with several land cruisers is proof of the President’s wickedness.

He argues that President Akufo-Addo is not only incompetent but also callous and insensitive.

“When we didn’t invite him he came into our homes. He is the president he should show leadership today. Why has the president refused to address the nation? Even if he won’t have the decency and courtesy to resign he should address the country. This is not the time for the president to be transporting a chair in a V8 with his convoy of 28 Land cruisers,” Sam George shared in the engagement.

The MP for Ningo Prampram added, “Ghanaians are unable to afford even a meal a day and the president is moving around with a plethora of appointees like he is asking for re-election, how incompetent and insensitive can you be? You are not just incompetent you are wicked and callous.”

According to Sam George, the incompetence of President Akufo-Addo is going to lead to people losing their family members to suicide and mental depression.