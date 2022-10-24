You have become prouder than NDC, Mahama; repent and put aside your arrogance – Prophet Oduro to Akufo-Addo

The founder of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Kofi Oduro has hit out at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the hardships in the country.

According to him, the President is not finding solutions to the problems facing the country’s economy because he has become prouder even than former President John Dramani Mahama and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Preaching at his church over the weekend, Prophet Oduro stressed that if President Akufo-Addo doesn't change his ways and stop making arrogant speeches, his government will go down as the worst in the history of the country.

“They spoke carelessly without any remembrance and in the humility of your heart God favored you but Your Excellency you have become prouder than the NDC and their Mahama.

“I stand here with a heavy heart to respectfully say this to you, the Lord is telling me pride takes everybody down and if you continue to be proud you will go down without remedy,” Prophet Oduro said in a message delivered at his church.

The well-known preacher continued, “Your government will be the worst in the history of this country. Your Excellency if you continue in the arrogance of speech and the pride of your life you will never see solutions and you will never see remedy. I stand here as a man of God and as Prophet of God not needing anything from you except your repentance and your humility.

“If not Ghana is going into destruction. It is only the fool that thinks we are going in the right direction. The Lord told me to give Proverbs 1:22.”

President Akufo-Addo in the past week has come under severe backlash for touring the country with a long convoy when the citizenry continues to suffer hardships.

There are calls for him to stop the tour immediately and address the country on what his government is doing to solve the challenges of the Ghanaian economy.