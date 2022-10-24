Kan Dapaah commends security agencies for peace in Ghana

Mr Albert Kan Dapaah, the Minister for National Security has commended officers of the various security agencies for sacrificing to maintain the peace and tranquillity in the country.

He said the fact that Ghana was recognised as the most peaceful and safe country in the sub-region and considered the second most powerful and secured country in Africa, was an achievement all Ghanaians should be proud of.

“If our investment drive has been successful, that has fed into it. Investors come because they know that there is peace and tranquillity in our country.

“Let us, as Ghanaians never forget that the peace and tranquillity that we have is the result of sacrifices being made by our gallant troops.

“I want to take this opportunity to salute and thank them and to let them know how much we in government appreciate the work that they are doing for us,” the National Security Minister said.

Mr Kan Dapaah gave the commendation in Bolgatanga at a brief ceremony to hand over motorbikes and pick-up vehicles to four security agencies in the Upper East Region to boost their operations.

The beneficiary agencies were the Ghana Immigration Service which received one pick-up vehicle and 10 motorbikes, the Ghana Armed Forces had a pick-up vehicle and 15 motorbikes.

The Ghana Police Service had a pick-up vehicle and 20 motorbikes, while the National Investigations Bureau, got two pick-up vehicles and five motorbikes.

Mr Kan Dapaah said even though it was not the primary responsibility of the Sector to provide vehicles to the security agencies, the Ministry took the initiative from its budget to support the agencies to function effectively.

He noted that some of the agencies, especially the Ghana National Fire Service, and the Ghana Prison Service had not benefitted, and gave the assurance that they would soon receive their share of the vehicles.

The National Security Minister said the security challenges in the Upper East Region were peculiar, and needed a lot of attention to handle, and commended members of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) for the successful management of the security challenges in the Region.

He said the conflict in Bawku required careful management, “In recent times, the reports that I get from Bawku indicate that to a large extent, we are able to get the two sides to work together.

“That is necessary and can only be achieved through the commitment, loyalty, and determination of the security agencies, especially the REGSEC,” Mr Kan Dapaah added.

Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister, said the security situation in the Region was of national concern and indicated that apart from the Bawku and Doba-Kandiga conflicts, there were threats of violent attacks from extremist groups from the Sahel.

He said the Region hosted a number of immigrants who had escaped the attacks at various locations in communities which share border with neighbouring countries, and said REGSEC was sensitising the border communities on the “See something, say something” campaign.

Mr Yakubu, who is the Chairman of REGSEC, thanked the National Security Minister for the support and gave the assurance that REGSEC would monitor to ensure the vehicles were used for the intended purpose.

